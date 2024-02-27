The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Suspect arrested after cash stolen from disability care home safe

AT
By Andrew Thomson
February 27 2024 - 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suspect arrested after cash stolen from disability care home safe
Suspect arrested after cash stolen from disability care home safe

A 27-year-old Warrnambool man has been arrested and released pending further inquiries after two burglaries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.