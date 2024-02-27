Suspect arrested after cash stolen from disability care home safe

A 27-year-old Warrnambool man has been arrested and released pending further inquiries after two burglaries.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a warrant was executed by police officers at a Liebig Street address in Warrnambool on Tuesday morning, February 27.
That was after a burglary at Whaler's Freight Services in Warrnambool's Scott Street at 5.30am on Sunday.
About $3000 cash and an unopened present - a silver bracelet with diamonds valued at $34,000 - was also removed.
The Cooinda disability residential care facility was also targeted on January 30 in Terang's Estcourt Street.
More than $1400 was stolen after a safe was unlocked in an office.
That cash belonged to five permanent Cooinda residents.
Police suspect the arrested man was involved in both burglaries.
He was interviewed on Tuesday afternoon and has been released pending further inquiries.
A DNA sample was taken from the man and crime scene police officers examined both crime scenes.
A forensic analysis is yet to be completed.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes requested anyone with information about either of the break-ins contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1178 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
