Council bins landfill component of waste site as cost tips $7m

Moyne Shire Council has refused to cough-up $7 million to make the landfill component of its Killarney waste site compliant.
Councillors unanimously voted to close the landfill at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
It comes after the Environmental Protection Authority advised the facility was not operating to an acceptable standard.
An analysis showed it would have cost up to $7 million to continue the current arrangements and make it compliant, or up to $2 million plus additional annual operating costs for on-site management and off-site disposal.
Cr Daniel Meade said the council was left with little choice.
"The EPA's new tough restrictions on inert waste has really forced our hand on this occasion," he said.
"(There's a) huge financial cost to meet those EPA restrictions so in my view it really became the only option to close the inert waste section of Killarney landfill."
Inert waste is classified as material which cannot disintegrate naturally, including plaster, insulation, metal, bricks, cement, rubber and furniture.
The facility received more than 1200 tonnes of inert waste in 2021-22.
Mayor Ian Smith said in a rate-capped environment, the council needed to tighten its belt.
"The cost of upgrading was far too high and would have meant we would need to increase all waste facility fees significantly to try and recover that cost," he said.
"We understand this will be an inconvenience for some people but the cost of upgrading to be compliant compared to the volumes received made it a non-viable option."
Residents were reminded the council's waste facilities would still accept up to one metre cubed of inert waste per customer and there were options for disposal nearby in Warrnambool.
The closure would not impact the ability to accept other types of waste and recyclables.
