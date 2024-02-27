Warrnambool buyers choosing established over new homes, agents say

A "perfect storm" of factors has made the dream of building a new home out of reach in recent years, according to a Warrnambool real estate agent.
Wilsons agent Lucas Wilson said during the COVID-19 pandemic the cost of land increased, there were delays in obtaining land titles, delays due to supply issues, substantial build cost increases due to the rising cost of materials and rising interest rates.
"This combination has simply made it unaffordable for many to build their new home that a short time ago they could have afforded," Mr Wilson said.
"While supply issues and build delays seem to be back under control - and land values have somewhat corrected along with several titled blocks being available - the relative higher interest rates combined with the cost of building still makes it difficult for many to afford to build new, as opposed to the certainty in price and time of walking into something established."
Mr Wilson said he believed as the issues eased, more people would decide to build their own home.
"I'm sure ultimately we'll emerge with a good balance of people still seeing the advantages of building new homes, with stamp duty savings and the satisfaction of choosing everything exactly as they want," he said.
"It's important to have both in our growing city."
Mr Wilson's comments came after Herron Todd White's month in review report for February spoke about an expected rise in demand for established homes in Warrnambool.
Valuer Jordan Mowbray said $700,000 to $800,000 would be a very active price bracket for the city.
He said this would be "due to what we expect will be a continued move by purchasers to favour established properties, preferring to skip the building process".
"Anecdotally, a growing number of potential purchasers in this bracket are carrying a 'too hard, too costly' mind-set when it comes to a new build or have had a negative experience trying to obtain construction financing due to dramatic fall in the underlying land," Mr Mowbray said.
"Most standard four-bedroom homes of five years or under would be expected to reach the mid-to-upper level of this price bracket.
"Older stock, beyond 15 years of age, will generally need to be sited on a larger than average parcel to be within the bracket."
The comments come after it was revealed the amount of income you need to earn to buy a house or unit in Warrnambool has jumped as much as 20 per cent over the past year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.