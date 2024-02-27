The Standard
How a small grant could generate $5m of construction in shire's tiny towns

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 27 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 3:03pm
Moyne Shire councillor Daniel Meade is imploring newcomers to set up in the municipality's tiniest towns.
A new, "modest" council grant is expected to leverage up to $5 million worth of construction in tiny towns across Moyne Shire.

