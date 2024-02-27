How a small grant could generate $5m of construction in shire's tiny towns

A new, "modest" council grant is expected to leverage up to $5 million worth of construction in tiny towns across Moyne Shire.
It comes as councillors unanimously voted in favour of the Small Town Incentive Grant Programme at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 27.
The initiative - designed to support growth and development - would give 10 eligible applicants up to $2000 to build a house or relocate an existing dwelling to a town with a population of 500 people or less.
Some of those areas include Caramut (256), Garvoc (248), Hawkesdale (311), Kirkstall (406), Macarthur (469), Panmure (442), Peterborough (322) and Woolsthorpe (364).
Council director of environment, economy and place Jodie McNamara said she expected the "modest" $20,000 budgeted would leverage up to $5 million worth of construction.
She said the funds could be used by eligible applicants for contributions to plan designs, fencing, landscaping, driveway construction, wastewater systems, building inspections, painting and more.
"It's a great opportunity for councillors albeit it might be a modest amount of money it does send a very big message to our small communities," he said.
"We're hoping to see some growth and activity in some of those sleeping blocks that are zoned appropriately for building but currently have no activity on them.
"...(We want) young families, retirees, working families to go there and contribute to those local communities be it the local schools, CFA shed or contribute to the local economy by general store or pub or whatever that's there.
To be eligible, land must be zoned appropriately and be within the township boundaries. Wastewater and drainage must be able to be contained on-site.
The money would only be paid upon an occupancy permit being issued.
