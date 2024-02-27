Driver to be fined after collision with truck near highway intersection

A Terang driver is expected to receive a $385 infringement notice after a collision near Camperdown on Tuesday morning, February 27.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Don Camilleri said just after 8am Tuesday there was a collision near the intersection of Princes Highway and Cross Forest Road.
A B-double grain truck was heading east on the Princes Highway when the Ararat driver in his late 20s tried to turn right into Cross Forest Road.
The Terang man in his late 40s was driving a RAV4 in the same direction.
That driver tried to overtake the truck and there was a collision.
There were no injuries, but the RAV4 was extensively damaged and the truck received minor damage.
Senior Constable Camilleri said consideration would be given to issuing an infringement notice to the RAV4 driver for attempting to overtake when not safe.
He pleaded for drivers to be aware, travel a safe distance behind traffic and to take all possible care when on the roads.
