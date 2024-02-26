Eight-ball association wins country cup for the first time

A Warrnambool eight-ball team is celebrating a slice of history after winning the Victorian Country Cup for the first time.
Justin Allen, Greg Santuccione, Jason Camilleri, Broe Shiells, Sean Swan, Akkie Yooiam and Jamie Keane combined to beat Ballarat 4-2 in the grand final at Ararat on Sunday, February 25.
Warrnambool Eight-ball Association committee member and selector Shane Maddocks said it was a special effort from the division one side which performed well under captain Camilleri.
"It's been going since '92 and Ballarat and Geelong have won it every time bar three occasions and this is now only the fourth time it hasn't been Geelong or Ballarat," Maddocks, who played in division two, said.
"It is a massive thing for the association. We've been in division one for a number of years now, a long time, and we've only ever made the final once before and we lost it.
"This is huge for the association to come up against Geelong and Ballarat, which are made up of state and national players, to be able to beat them and take out the whole thing."
Warrnambool finished third on the ladder after eight home-and-away rounds with a 5-3 win-loss record.
It then defeated Geelong 4-2 in the semi-final for a chance to play Ballarat in the decider.
Shiells, who was undefeated through his eight regular matches, and Santuccione, who won six of his eight home-and-away games, collected all-star medals for their efforts across the tournament.
The South West Invitational is in Warrnambool in April and a number of the association's competitors will contest the blackball nationals in Canberra that same month.
