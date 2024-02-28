Action after eight years: Decision on prime vacant CBD site's future

After eight years of sitting empty, a prime Warrnambool CBD building will be offloaded.
The state education department has deemed the disused former WAVE school building on the corner of Henna and Lava streets surplus to requirements.
Other government agencies will get first dibs on the property if they want to acquire the land for public or community purposes.
If there are no takers, it will be sold.
A Department of Education spokesperson said Victorian School Building Authority contractors had recently been at the site of the former Warrnambool Alternative VCAL Education program to undertake maintenance on the property.
"As part of securing the site, fencing has been installed," the spokesperson said.
"This is standard process for unoccupied sites.
"The Henna Street site has been assessed as surplus to education requirements, and will be disposed of in accordance with government land policy.
It is in the process of being transferred to the Department of Transport and Planning which in the coming weeks will offer the site up to other government agencies.
Under the Victorian government landholding policy, first right of refusal to the surplus land would be given to all other government agencies, local government and the Commonwealth government.
The agencies will have 60 days to submit an expression of interest to acquire the for a public or community purpose.
If no one wants it, it could then be sold off.
The former WAVE school was officially declared surplus to requirements by the education minister in May 2023, after alternative education uses had been considered.
There are no plans to offload the Hyland Street facility which will be retained for education purposes and is also home to long-term users such as the Men's Shed and 3WAY FM community radio station.
The WAVE school initially relocated from the Henna Street site because it was deemed "unfit for purpose" with the former sandstone quarry and YMCA facility having a lack of all-abilities access, and poor heating and cooling.
