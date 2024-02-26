'We can't have one thing go wrong': Trainer eyes slice of racing history

TOUGH Warrnambool stayer Aurora's Symphony is chasing racing history in Wednesday's $300,000 Group Three Launceston Cup.
If Aurora's Symphony can win, he'll be the first horse to have achieved three consecutive victories in the time-honoured Launceston Cup.
The Symon Wilde-trained galloper carried 54 kilograms to score in 2022 before winning in 2023 with 55.5kgs but this year the seven-year-old must carry 61.5kgs if he's to win the 2400-metre contest.
Jordan Childs rides Aurora's Symphony, who has drawn barrier two, and Wilde said it'll need a 10-out-of-10 ride from the underrated hoop if the horse happens to win.
"We can't have one thing go wrong," Wilde told The Standard.
"The big weight is a major concern. Weight stops trains and it can stop horses. We're carrying six kilograms more than our nearest rival.
"We've drawn a great barrier but we need everything to go right. We'll need a top ride from Jordan if we're to win."
Aurora's Symphony won the Hobart Cup at his last start with Childs in the saddle on the back of a Flemington victory.
"Aurora's Symphony is racing in great heart," Wilde said.
"I can't fault his condition or fitness. He's pulled up really well after his Hobart Cup win and is going into Wednesday's race in great order."
Bookmakers have installed Aurora's Symphony as the $3.30 favourite in the early betting markets in the feature race on the 10-race program.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has six runners on the big Launceston Cup card.
His best chance looks to be Yellow Sam, who runs in the $150,000 Group Three Vamos Stakes.
Yellow Sam has won her past two starts including the $150,000 Mystic Journey Stakes at Hobart earlier this month.
