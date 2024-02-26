Police welfare check leads to discovery of 100 cannabis plants

Police checking on the welfare of a middle-aged Portland man has led to the shock discovery of a 100-plant cannabis crop.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said about 2pm Monday, February 26, a neighbour raised concerns about the welfare of a Portland man aged in his early 60s.
Officers went to the address at Jubilee Court in north Portland.
They found mail in the letterbox dating back to October last year and walked into the back yard to try and locate the man.
"It was just a welfare check. We stumbled across a large cannabis crop in the back of a house in Jubilee Court," Detective von Tunk said.
"It's not far off the main road into town."
Police then obtained a search warrant, went back to the address about 5pm and seized the 100 plants.
A mature female cannabis plant has a potential commercial value of up to $2000.
About 100 plants were seized, ranging in height from 2.6 metres to seedlings.
There was also "a fridge full" of cannabis seeds.
The 62-year-old resident, who has no prior court appearances, returned to the property while police were there.
He was arrested, interviewed, charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis and was bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on April 30.
The plants were seized and will be analysed by a police botanist.
His report on the weight and maturity of the plant will determine if the charges are upgraded.
"More serious charges may be considered," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"There's no evidence of trafficking. It was just a welfare check that developed into something completely different.
"He was a bit unlucky. It was very surprising. We just stumbled onto it.
"It's the biggest backyard crop I've ever seen."
About five years ago there were more than 10 commercial cannabis crops located in south-west residential homes and industrial sheds, at Portland, Hamilton and Warrnambool, which were linked to organised crime.
"This was something completely different. He was just growing the plants in his backyard," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
Anyone with information about cannabis, or any illicit drug activity, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.