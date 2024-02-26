Petition launched by opposition MP to bring back helipad at hospital

A petition to re-open the Portland District Health helipad has been launched by an opposition MP.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell and former premier Denis Napthine announced they were starting the petition on Tuesday, February 27.
Ms Britnell said Ambulance Victoria helicopters stopped landing at the Portland hospital helipad in December 2022 and were now landing at the Portland airport - 14 kilometres from the hospital - or on the oval at Hanlon Park, a kilometre from the hospital.
"We all know that when an Ambulance Victoria helicopter is involved, the stakes are high. Travel times can impact on outcomes, and people can and will die from delays," Ms Britnell said.
Ms Britnell said she was advised in June 2023 by then Minister for Ambulance Services, Gabrielle Williams, "an audit of the Portland District Health helipad in late 2022 found improvements were required to ensure compliance with current Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) regulations".
