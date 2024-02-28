Nationals-bound Warrnambool javelin thrower eyes decathlon challenge

A budding Warrnambool athlete is focusing on one event in the short-term but has long-term plans to test his luck in a gruelling multi-discipline challenge.
Teenager Jeff Collins has already booked his ticket to the 2024 Athletics Australia track and field championships in April after producing two qualifying distance throws in the under-20 javelin.
Collins, 17, will try and record another qualifier when he contests the event at the Athletics Victoria track and field titles at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on March 2-3.
The Emmanuel College student's two best throws are 51.07 metres and 51.91 metres.
"It is mostly just fun because I am bottom-age for under-20. It is my first time at nationals," Collins said.
"I am excited to finally meet all these people I have seen all the headlines about and see what the atmosphere is like and meet some friends in Adelaide.
"Nationals is a new experience so it's mostly about enjoying it with no pressure to perform."
The state titles will give Collins a chance to fine-tune while also presenting an opportunity to throw for a medal.
"I am still training with my coach Mark Jansz. We train once a week during the season and it's mostly technique refinement," he said.
"I am still at school so I don't have much time to work out. The next step, after technique refinement, will be to get bigger."
Javelin has been Collins' best track event for a number of years.
"I did little aths since under nines and that was the only event I was any good at," he laughed.
"I kept working on my throw and I did some cricket as well and training with Mark, we really started seeing improvement.
"It's taken three or four years of training to start seeing good results. My favourite part is all the friends I've made because I have friends all over the state and all over the country.
"We help each other out in competition and talk about training."
Long-term Collins, who competes for Athletics South West Turbines, would like to move into decathlons.
The 10-event competition consists -100m, 110m hurdles, 400m, 1500m, high jump, long jump, pole vault, discus, shot put and javelin.
The former gymnast believed his strength would be an asset while the 1500m would be the trickiest to master.
"My close friends, the main ones from athletics, are doing decathlons," he said.
"We're all good at lots of events when we were younger. Everyone says 'you'd be good at pole vault'. I was like 'we'll give it a shot when I can'."
Collins has a passion for travel and would like to compete overseas when he's older.
He was born in Dublin, moved to Australia when he was three and holds an Irish passport.
He returns to Ireland every couple of years with his family.
"I can do more athletics training, still go to uni and go all around Europe," he said of his future plans.
