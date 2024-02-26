Alcoa announces $3.3b takeover deal of Alumina, part owner of smelter

Alcoa has announced a $3.3 billion takeover deal of Alumina.
The deal, announced on Monday, February 26, 2024, would include the Portland aluminium smelter.
Alcoa is the sole operator of Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC), a joint venture with Alumina Limited.
Alcoa owns 60 percent and Alumina Limited owns 40 percent of the AWAC entities, respectively, directly, or indirectly.
AWAC has a 55 per cent share of the Portland smelter.
Alcoa's president and chief executive officer William F Oplinger said the company believed now was the right time to consolidate ownership in AWAC.
"We are pleased to have entered into the transaction process and exclusivity deed to finalise the terms of the transaction, which will provide significant and long-term benefits to both Alcoa and Alumina Limited shareholders," Mr Oplinger said.
"This acquisition would build on our commitment to Western Australia and provides significant benefits to employees, customers, host communities, and others who rely on the continuing success of our global business."
