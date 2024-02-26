Gallery: Teammates celebrate premiership glory for the first time

BRIERLY Northern Raiders are celebrating their maiden Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's premiership.
The team recorded a five-wicket win against Allansford-Panmure at Reid Oval on Sunday, February 25, 2024.
It was a result which went down to the final over.
Brierly Northern Raiders opener Grace Butters was the star of the show, retiring unbeaten on 61.
Coach Matt Macleod said Butters' performance was "good to watch from a coaching point of view".
"You want that type of innings in a final, it just relaxes everyone's nerves," he said.
The Standard photographer SEAN McKENNA captured the action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.