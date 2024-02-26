Drug addict dealer jailed for extra time after crashes

A Port Fairy drug addict involved in two serious collisions while a learner driver has been effectively jailed for another month.
Bailey Sutcliffe, 22, pleaded guilty to a range of offences in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, February 26, including driving in a manner dangerous and refusing a driver drug test.
He was jailed for four months, with three months to run concurrently with an existing six-month jail term.
The six-month term was imposed in November last year after he pleaded guilty to trafficking ecstasy.
The court heard Sutcliffe has also been charged with a home invasion, which resulted in him receiving an injury involving his intestines spilling from his stomach cavity.
On Monday police alleged that in August last year Sutcliffe was driving along Raglan Parade when he crashed into the rear of a white station wagon which was waiting to turn right.
Sutcliffe was driving a grey Audi sedan that veered into the right lane and crashed into the woman's vehicle.
He then took off at a fast rate and was followed by a witness to Dennington.
Sutcliffe also collided with a silver Hyundai driven by a woman who was waiting to turn left.
Police claimed Sutcliffe's Audi got onto two wheels when it collided with the Hyundai and Sutcliffe then drove through a red light.
Sutcliffe handed himself in to police later that day.
He tested negative to alcohol but provided a positive initial illicit drug test, but then refused to take an evidentiary test.
Sutcliffe made full admissions to his involvement in the collisions and told police he had dumped the Audi at Allansford.
He said he drove from Port Fairy to Allansford and then back to Port Fairy after the collision outside the front of the BP service station.
Lawyer Jarrod Lee said his client was facing more serious charges and if those charges were proven Sutcliffe could expect to be further jailed.
He said Sutcliffe had been involved in appalling driving behaviour after buying an Audi with a large tax return.
The lawyer said Sutcliffe had a fight with his girlfriend before the collisions and his client was a drug addict which also influenced his offending.
"He's in a precarious position," he said.
"His life has imploded through the use of cannabis and MDMA. There's no doubt he's starting his young adult life on the wrong foot."
Mr Lee said his client had an ambition to become a builder or engineer.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the current case involved "fairly poor driving".
He said a fourth-month jail term reflected the seriousness of the offending, which effectively added one month to Sutcliffe's existing prison term.
Sutcliffe also lost his driver's licence for three years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.