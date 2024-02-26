Upgrade of Killarney landfill to meet requirements would cost 'millions'

Deciding the future of the Killarney landfill is a "matter or urgency", according to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
The council has been advised the landfill is not operating to an acceptable standard.
Moyne Shire councillors will be asked to vote on whether to close the landfill at their February meeting on Tuesday, February 26, 2024.
A report to be presented to councillors advises continued operation of the landfill without an appropriate permit is an offence.
The landfill, which has been operating since the early 1990s, accepts solid inert waste consisting mainly of rubble, concrete, plasterboard, timber, furniture, and small amounts of soil, in mixed loads.
The decision won't impact the transfer station in accepting other waste and recyclables.
"The formerly exempt, solid inert waste landfill component of the Killarney Waste Facility now requires a permit under the Environment Protection Authority Victoria Permissions Framework to continue operation," the report states.
A recommendation to councillors suggests closing the facility due to the high costs of meeting the required regulations for operation.
"Council currently expends $80,000 managing the solid inert waste landfill and generates approximately $100,000 in fees," the report states.
"To upgrade the site to comply with regulations and obtain a permission would require a significant investment (millions of dollars) with significant ongoing landfill management cost."
Councillors will also vote on a proposed small town incentive grants program.
If approved, this would give 10 eligible applicants up to $2000 to build a house or relocate an existing dwelling to towns with a population of 500 people or less.
