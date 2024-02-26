'Extremely politically incorrect': Author's new novel pushes boundaries

South-west author and actor Jim Ewing says he faced backlash when he released his first two novels with publishers labelling some content too risqué.
His third novel Whiteish Fella was no different, Ewing said.
"I'm sure there's some controversial stuff in there," he said.
"The other books have had a bit of controversy with them.
"I just want people to think... and provoke discussion, and hopefully people get a bit of a chuckle at some of the stuff as well."
The novel tells the life story of an ex-garbageman at a pivotal point of his life commenting on the world he sees around him to his long-time hairdresser.
"He goes in there to vent his spleen," he said.
"A lot of his views are extremely politically incorrect.
"But, by the same token, a lot of his observations are correct."
The Saint Helens author has appeared in popular TV shows including Blue Heelers, Flying Doctors and Neighbours and more recently a yet-to-be-aired Netflix movie.
He also spent time working as a lobster diver.
Ewing said it was these experiences that helped write his novel.
"There's a fair element of me I suppose within the pages," he said.
"This main character, some of his opinions I agree with and some I don't agree with."
The novel will be available at Collins Booksellers in Warrnambool and Ironbird Bookshop in Port Fairy.
Ewing is now working on getting his fourth novel, an autobiographical work, published.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.