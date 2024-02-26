Man charged with torching house appeals seven-year jail term

A Warrnambool man found guilty of torching his friend's home, killing a pet dog and destroying family heirlooms, has appealed after being jailed for seven years.
Adam Parker, 44, was found guilty in the Warrnambool County Court of arson, reckless conduct endangering life and assault and in November 2022 was jailed for seven years.
He must serve a non-parole period of five years and has so far spent more than two years in custody.
Parker has now been granted leave to appeal in the Supreme Court, which was heard on Monday morning, February 26.
Courts previously heard Parker attended a property in Warrnambool's Raingill Avenue after a New Year's Eve wedding in 2020 and kept drinking with a group of guests.
An argument occurred and Parker assaulted the female occupant of the property, as well as a male acquaintance.
He was later overheard saying he'd "burn the f**king house down".
The house then went up in flames.
Forensic examination revealed there were two ignition points - one in the hallway and another in the bedroom.
The victim lost her Jack Russell dog as well as items belonging to her recently deceased mother.
The dog likely died from smoke inhalation.
The damage bill to the government-owned property was $108,000.
In sentencing judge Anne Hassan said it was a significant amount of public money, out of a budget that provided public housing to low income and disadvantaged people.
She said Parker's offending was thoughtless and dangerous and there was no explanation other than he was intoxicated and acting irrationally.
Referring to a statement written by the victim, Judge Hassan said she was devastated by the loss of her home and most of her possessions.
"She struggled to afford to buy new household goods, furniture and clothing," she said.
"Her new house doesn't feel like home and she described feeling unsettled."
Judge Hassan said Parker was the victim's friend and she had helped him in the past when he was struggling.
"She is angry with you and cannot forgive you," she said.
Judge Hassan said it was fortunate no one was killed in the fire.
Parker has a lengthy criminal history that involves eight stints in jail over an 11-year period.
His lawyer Rohan Barton said his client had spent about four-and-half of those years in the community.
In the appeal, issues about Parker's past were raised as well as questions about the running of the trial in relation to alleged recklessness and endangerment.
Parker appealed against his convictions on all five charges, except the assault of a man, to which he previously admitted.
There was also an argument about the judge finding if charge one was proven that logically other charges should therefore also be proven.
The court heard from Mr Barton who said he raised issues prior to the judge giving her final directions.
He said endangerment was the issue and it should not have been automatically removed from the jury's deliberations by the judge.
Mr Barton said his client's alleged recklessness was also another issue.
It's expected the three Supreme Court justices who heard the appeal will hand down a decision on a date yet to be fixed.
