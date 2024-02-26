The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Talented Turbines winding up for national athletics championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 26 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Charlotte Staaks, Hamilton's Yolanda O'Sullivan and Hamilton's Manaia Bremner medalled at the Athletics Victoria track and field championships. Picture supplied
Warrnambool's Charlotte Staaks, Hamilton's Yolanda O'Sullivan and Hamilton's Manaia Bremner medalled at the Athletics Victoria track and field championships. Picture supplied

A young runner enjoying a purple patch is among a group of south-west athletes bound for the Athletics Australia track and field championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.