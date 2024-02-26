Talented Turbines winding up for national athletics championships

A young runner enjoying a purple patch is among a group of south-west athletes bound for the Athletics Australia track and field championships.
Warrnambool's Charlotte Staaks was one of eight Athletics South West Turbines competitors to advance after medalling or recording a qualifying standard at the opening weekend of the Athletics Victoria track and field championships in Melbourne on February 24-25.
Staaks took home bronze after an impressive run in the under-13 1500 metres.
Her achievement came after wins in the Warrnambool Surf T Surf 6km race and Port Fairy Marathon 5km distance in the past two months.
"Charlotte is a very determined athlete and she has great potential and talent," Turbines coach Jeremy Dixon said.
"I think supporting Charlotte and all the younger athletes is access to coaching now. We have greater depth of coaching down here and I think it's really paying dividends for our younger athletes coming forward."
Hamilton's Emily Iredell qualified in two under-14 events after finishing second in high jump and third in long jump.
Apollo Bay's Teyvia Williams (under 18 2000m steeplechase, second), Camperdown's Ruby Darcy (under 18 long jump, third), Hamilton's Yolanda O'Sullivan (under 14 1500m, third), Timboon's Jarrod Ferguson (under 17 2000m steeplechase, third) and Hamilton's Manaia Bremner (under 13 1500m, third) all medalled.
Fellow Turbines athlete Chloe Mutton (Warrnambool) didn't medal but has qualified for the under-20 high jump and hurdles.
"She met the qualifying standard for the hurdles and she'd qualified for high jump at all-schools," Dixon said.
Dixon said it was a special time for track and field in the region.
"It was a really impressive effort and probably the best weekend we've had as a club in terms of national qualification and level of performances from every athlete," he said.
"What's great with south-west athletics now is there is a lot of support and familiarity when our younger athletes are attending these events."
Fellow Warrnambool runners Layla Watson (DPS stable) and Grace Kelly, who trains in Ballarat, are also bound for the national titles.
