Has offshore wind farm zone been scrapped? Wannon MP demands answers

The federal government needs to reveal whether the proposed south-west wind farm zone will go ahead, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
Mr Tehan said the community consultation process had been "a shambles".
He told The Standard he would ask Energy and Climate Action Chris Bowen about reports the proposal had been scrapped in parliament on Monday.
"The anger around the Hunter region in NSW regarding the proposed offshore wind farm and the way it's being imposed on the community has caused dismay," he said.
"The lack of clarity now about what's happening with the Portland offshore wind farm and the inability to deal with the community in a straight forward manner has left the Portland community feeling a lot of concern and angst as well.
"We need to know what is going on."
The Standard reported in January a decision on the proposal was not far away, with the federal government saying an an announcement would be made early this year.
The proposed 5100-square kilometre wind zone could be home to 14 gigawatts of renewable power - enough for 8.4 million homes.
At the time Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the government had found themselves in an "absolute shemozzle".
"The government has found themselves in a position where they haven't dotted all their i's and crossed all their t's."
In January, the Committee for Portland also urged the federal government to expedite its decision-making on the wind farm zone proposal.
Committee for Portland chairman Steve Garner said the Port of Portland was a viable option.
"Portland, with its natural deep-water port and strategic location adjacent to the designated offshore wind zone, can play a key role in Australia reaching its clean energy targets," Mr Garner said.
"It's about providing industry and consumers with clean sustainable energy.
"By embracing renewable energy, we are not only safeguarding our environment but the prosperity and well-being of our community for generations to come."
But Mr Bowen appeared to hose down reports the wind farm zone wouldn't go ahead.
"The Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, is considering community feedback and stakeholder submissions before declaring a Southern Ocean offshore wind zone," a federal government spokesperson said.
"It's important that we establish this job creating industry while also balancing the needs of community and take the time to do that properly."
