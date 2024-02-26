World junior qualifying time lifts Warrnambool runner's confidence

LAYLA Watson is hopeful her first world junior qualifying time is a sign of things to come on the athletics track.
The Warrnambool competitor recorded a personal best 54.45 seconds in the 400 metres to win under-20 silver at the Athletics Victoria track and field championships at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on Sunday, February 25.
Watson, 18, has now put herself in the frame for Australian selection ahead of the world under-20 championships in Peru in August.
She is eager to perform well at the national titles in Adelaide in April as she tries to press her claim, with consistently fast times and performances at that level taken into consideration.
The 4x400m relay team is her goal.
Watson, who is working in a cafe before moving to America mid-year to join NCAA division one school Southern Illinois University, said running a world junior qualifying time was a dream come true.
"It's just a great achievement. I was really proud of myself," she told The Standard.
"After a rocky start to the season, I was starting to count myself out of the chance to even run a time or a PB.
"I'd been running consistently mid-55, low-55 but not a PB. Even going into states, my heat time was not a quick run."
Watson, who represents Warrnambool running stable DPS, slashed .63 seconds off her previous best to stop the clock at 54.45 in the 400m final.
"It gives me a bit more confidence. I knew the run was there - I'd been training pretty consistently, I'd been feeling good competing," she said.
Watson is excited to race at national level for the second time. They are in South Australia from April 11-19.
"I would love to (medal) however I think for me focusing on getting a PB or just running as fast as I can will help me more," she said.
"Being confident in my racing and happy with my races is a bigger goal for me. It will be very close. A lot of us girls are running around the same times."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.