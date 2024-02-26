The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It is really exciting': New city bowling alley part of $4m hotel expansion

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 26 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A design of what the proposed extension could look like next to the Cally Hotel. Picture supplied by Phase Building Design.
A design of what the proposed extension could look like next to the Cally Hotel. Picture supplied by Phase Building Design.

A brand new bowling alley with an entertainment arcade next to the Cally Hotel in Warrnambool's Fairy Street has been unveiled as part of a $4 million expansion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.