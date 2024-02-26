'It is really exciting': New city bowling alley part of $4m hotel expansion

A brand new bowling alley with an entertainment arcade next to the Cally Hotel in Warrnambool's Fairy Street has been unveiled as part of a $4 million expansion.
Plans for the modern addition - which would be built on vacant land next to the hotel - have been submitted to the city council's planning department.
Additions to the hotel's ground floor include a new function area, covered courtyard and bar area with a stairwell leading to a mezzanine level.
The two-storey bowling alley building next door would include space for arcade games, pool tables and an accessible rooftop.
The bowling alley will replace the city's current Timor Street facility which will remain operational until the new one is built.
Lucas Reid, who is the manager and part owner of the Cally as well as a part owner of the Timor Street bowling alley, said just when work could start on the project would be subject to planning approvals and availability of trades.
However, he expected it would be 2026 by the time the project was started.
"It is really exciting," Mr Reid said.
With 60 years of history behind the Timor Street bowling alley, Mr Reid said many people had nostalgic memories of it.
"A lot of people have spent time there in their youth. Even now, there's a massive community hub," he said.
Mr Reid - who has owned the bowling alley for 17 years - said because of the age of the equipment, the owners were struggling to get parts to keep it operational.
"We didn't want a situation where the bowling alley was going to be closed from any period of time," Mr Reid said.
"We know that if people stop doing something - like what we saw during COVID - they often don't go back to it.
"The west side of Fairy Street has a lot of opportunities, so we feel that bringing the bowling alley to that location verses taking it out into an industrial estate is better for Warrnambool.
"We have a lot of people of all abilities, so for us it's important to make sure we keep up with the times.
"The new alley will have all state-of-the-art equipment. At the moment a lot of the equipment is old."
Mr Reid said it wouldn't just be a bowling alley but an entertainment space like Archie Brothers venues in Melbourne with arcade games and pool tables.
"There's only a couple places in Warrnambool that have indoor entertainment all year round, that's what we're trying to help," he said.
The building designers were still working on the internal designs of the new bowling alley and indoor entertainment space, but Mr Reid said they had kept the bowling community informed of their intentions.
As for what will happen to the Timor Street site if the proposal won approval, Mr Reid said the owners were still finalising future plans,
But he said whatever they decided to do it would be beneficial for Warrnambool.
"It will be great," he said.
But the extension to the hotel would create an urban garden between the Cally and the new bowling alley building.
Mr Reid said it would allow it to hold more events and cater for up to 300 people - or it could be separated into three smaller spaces.
"At the moment, whenever we do events we have a lot of expenses with infrastructure," he said.
During the May Race week, the hotel often has to erect marquees to cater for the influx of visitors which can be costly to heat and cool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.