The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Another roadside fire suspected of being deliberately lit

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 26 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another roadside fire in the Hamilton district has prompted police concerns. This is a file image.
Another roadside fire in the Hamilton district has prompted police concerns. This is a file image.

Police suspect a roadside fire south of Hamilton was deliberately lit early on Sunday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.