Another roadside fire suspected of being deliberately lit

Police suspect a roadside fire south of Hamilton was deliberately lit early on Sunday morning.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said it was the second time in the past three months a roadside fire had been lit along Mount Napier Road at Gazette, about 20 kilometres south of Hamilton.
He said the alarm was raised at 1.20am Sunday, February 25, and it was fortunate there were light winds and it was a dewy night, which kept the blaze manageable.
Four Hamilton district Country Fire Authority units attended and quickly brought the blaze under control.
"Due to the time and the location, right beside the road, we are treating the cause of the fire as suspicious," Detective Sergeant James said.
"There are serious fines and jail terms associated with this sort of deliberate offending. It's extremely dangerous, particularly at this time of year.
"Extensive mopping up was carried out by the CFA volunteers to identify and dampen any hot spots."
The investigator said with another extreme fire danger day expected in western Victoria on Wednesday this week, he urged residents to be aware of suspicious activity.
"It was a pretty dewy night, light winds and the fire did not spread fast, but it burnt a significant amount of roadside vegetation," he said.
"It was heading towards Cyprus and eucalyptus trees but the CFA crews were able to head it off before it got into the paddocks.
"Anyone with any information about these fires is requested to contact the Hamilton CIU (5551 9150) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Detective Sergeant James said there was another fire about 700 metres north of Sunday's blaze on Mount Napier Road during November.
"Both fires involve identical circumstances - roadside fires and the cause of both is certainly unexplained," he said.
"It's extremely concerning. We are not out of the woods yet in terms of the summer fire season.
"There's an enormous amount of dry grass ... the fuel load is unbelievable.
"We are certainly not immune from another big fire, as we've seen around Beaufort, near Ballarat, last week.
"We've got enough trouble without people going around lighting fires.
"We're asking residents to report anything suspicious, take down registration plate numbers, report the type of vehicle and a description of who was there to Triple Zero because we can then check that information if something happens."
