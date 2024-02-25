After completing her own rehab, now Barb is helping others

Heart surgery survivor turned volunteer Barb Skilbeck has likened the time she spent at South West Healthcare's cardiac rehabilitation clinic to feeling like she was home.
After experiencing breathlessness and an aching jaw Mrs Skilbeck was referred by her local GP straight to Geelong where an angiogram discovered a blockage a stent alone wouldn't be enough to correct.
Post surgery Mrs Skilbeck returned to Warrnambool with a referral to South West Healthcare's cardiac rehabilitation clinic which she claims was one of the best things that happened during her recovery.
"An initial phone call with cardiac rehabilitation consultant Anne was such a supportive welcome, I felt like I was home," Mrs Skilbeck said.
"One of the great things about the program is that you're meeting up with other people who've been through similar circumstances, not all the same but similar, having all had significant heart events.
"Time in the gym was terrific, it allowed us to share our experiences individually on a personal level as well as having the benefit from the overall support of the program."
Since completing the seven-week rehabilitation program Mrs Skilbeck has returned to the program as a volunteer to help others through the feelings of nerves and hesitation about recovery.
Mrs Skilbeck also helps guide attendees through the education side of rehabilitation that includes the importance of diet, exercise, knowing your risk factors, the structure of the heart and providing emotional support which are so important for recovery.
The cardiac rehabilitation clinic aims to help people with heart disease live independent and active lives. It encourages lifestyle changes that may further reduce attendees' risk of heart problems.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.