Injury thwarts motorcyclist's national season plans

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 26 2024 - 10:32am, first published 10:18am
Ted Collins rounds a bend during the Australian Superbike Championship opening round at Phillip Island. Picture by TAYCO CREATIVE
WARRNAMBOOL competitor Ted Collins is unsure when he'll race again after injury thwarted his chances to impress at the Australian Superbike Championship's opening round.

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

