Injury thwarts motorcyclist's national season plans

WARRNAMBOOL competitor Ted Collins is unsure when he'll race again after injury thwarted his chances to impress at the Australian Superbike Championship's opening round.
The 24-year-old suffered a bruised lung and fractured rib in a crash while riding for his family team JC Motorsports at Phillip Island on Saturday, February 24.
Collins, who tried to race on Sunday before realising the extent of his injuries, was hoping to pique attention from factory teams or earn sponsorship to help fund his family team for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Now he's unsure of his next career step but expects to be off the bike for between three and six weeks.
"The disappointing part is we had the potential to do really well and it didn't go in our favour," Collins told The Standard.
"It wasn't really going to open up any doors for the future. Unfortunately the crew chief I had for this weekend, Shane Kinderis, isn't available for much of the year so without him our team can't really operate.
"Knowing we were all-in for one round, we don't really get a second chance at it at this point."
There is a possibility Collins might race in Europe mid-year when his partner Tayla Relph contests the FIM women's circuit racing world championship.
"There's probably a lot more opportunities over there (for me) as well," Collins, who contested a round of the 2018 world supersport championship in Thailand, said.
Collins, who was grateful for support from his south-west sponsors, was content with his early form at Phillip Island.
He was caught up in a crash in race one on Saturday and was deemed medically unfit to race after pulling into the pits early on Sunday after struggling for breath.
"On Friday in practice we just worked through a few things we needed to try and made sure we had the bike in the right direction," he said.
"In qualifying I made a bit of a mistake on my fast lap and messed that one up a little bit up myself but that was OK because we knew we had good race pace."
Collins said a tyre change was an added challenge.
"The tyre we had planned on racing on and done all our testing on, they actually brought out a rule right before our race that we weren't allowed to use that tyre anymore," he said.
"We were on the back-foot a little bit heading into the race on a tyre we hadn't used before."
Collins' first race ended prematurely. He was hurt in the incident.
"At the second corner I got taken out by another rider and that was pretty much the end of the weekend," he said.
"I was in quite a lot of pain but you always are after a crash. Saturday night I did put of ice (on the injuries) and made sure I rested."
He arrived at the track on day three eager to compete but was soon deemed medically unfit to race when he pulled into the pits and was assessed.
"Even Sunday morning I felt OK. We did a pretty big warm-up before the race but what I didn't understand was once my heart-rate came up during the race and my breathing got heavier that my lung wasn't up to the job," Collins said.
"The strength in my chest to muscle the bike (wasn't there) which made it harder. It made my breathing worse. In the end, I came into the pits because it wasn't safe for me to ride out there and I was making lots of mistakes."
