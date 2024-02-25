Unopened present and $3000 cash stolen from freight business

Police are seeking information from the public after a burglary at a freight business netted a thief $3000 in cash and an unopened present at the weekend.
Detective Constable Rachel O'Connor, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said there was a commercial burglary at Whaler's Freight Service in Warrnambool's Scott Street between 7pm Friday, February 23, and 10.30am Sunday.
She said entry was forced to the premises and $3000 in cash and an unopened present were stolen.
Warrnambool-based crime scene investigators have processed the scene and CCTV footage is being assessed by investigators.
"It appears at this stage there was one offender, but we are looking for information from the public," Detective Constable O'Connor said.
"The freight business is in the Warrnambool industrial estate.
"Anyone who saw a vehicle in that area or who has other information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU (5560 1153) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
