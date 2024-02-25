The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Unopened present and $3000 cash stolen from freight business

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 26 2024 - 8:24am, first published 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unopened present and $3000 cash stolen from freight business
Unopened present and $3000 cash stolen from freight business

Police are seeking information from the public after a burglary at a freight business netted a thief $3000 in cash and an unopened present at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.