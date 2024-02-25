Man charged after car stolen from outside motel crashes 100 kilometres away

A Warrnambool man has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car at Lismore in the early hours of the morning.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Nick Roberts said a black Suzuki Swift was stolen from an Ararat motel on the morning of February 19, 2024.
He said the victim parked the car outside the motel and was packing up their belongings when it was allegedly stolen.
Sergeant Roberts said the car was then involved in a crash on the Lismore-Skipton Road about 3am on February 23.
He said a Warrnambool man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene.
The man was a disqualified driver.
The accused man was subsequently charged with theft of the car and driving offences.
He was bailed to attend Ararat Magistrates Court on March 15.
