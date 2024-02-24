Multiple people assessed for injuries after car crashes into brick fence

Paramedics are assessing multiple people for injuries after a car crashed into a brick fence at Allansford.
Warrnambool police Constable Mick Little said a motorist travelling east on the Princes Highway failed to give way as they made a right-hand turn into Premier Speedway's Sungold Stadium.
He said the Hyundai collided with a Peugeot travelling west about 4.30pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
Constable Little said the Peugeot was pushed into a brick fence located at the entry to the stadium.
Both vehicles were extensively damaged and were being towed from the scene.
Constable Little said the highway was down to one lane and reminded motorists to slow down to 40kmh when passing emergency services.
Premier Speedway is hosting the Victorian Street Stock Titles with gates opening about 30 minutes before the crash.
Police were initially called to reports of a single-car crash.
Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, State Emergency Services, Country Fire Authority and Fire Rescue Victoria were called to the scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics attended about 4.30pm.
"A woman believed to be in her 60s is being assessed for an upper body injury and appears to be in a stable condition," she said.
"A man believed to be in his 60s is being treated for a chest injury and appears to be in a stable condition."
The spokeswoman said two women believed to be in their 20s and 30s were also being assessed and appeared to be in a stable condition.
