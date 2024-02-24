Fire erupts inside shed containing 500 hay bales, smoke warning issued

An excavator was called in to help control a raging shed fire involving 500 hay bales north-west of Hamilton.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of Gallie Road and Den Hills Road in Coleraine at 12.07pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
A CFA spokeswoman said 11 CFA units were still at the scene at 4.30pm.
"They arrived to find a shed with 500 bales of hay inside fully involved in the fire," she said.
"An excavator was requested to assist."
The spokeswoman said there was a lot of smoke in the area and a 'Stay Informed' warning had been issued.
The message issued by CFA at 12.47pm said haystack fires were not likely to spread into grassland but do generate a lot of smoke.
"Smoke will be visible from nearby roads and communities," it said.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required."
CFA units from Muntham, Casterton, Coleraine, Carapook, Paschendale, Merino, Henty, Sandford, Wando Vale, Hilgay Settlers, Gritjurk and Wando Heights were deployed to the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and the emergency response is ongoing.
Haystack fires can start when bales have a high moisture content - they can heat up like compost, which can start fires weeks or months later, according to the CFA.
