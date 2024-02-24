Powerhouse wary of opponent after booking grand final ticket

CITY Red might have home-green advantage and a history of success on its side but the powerhouse club is wary of its 2024 Western District Playing Area weekend pennant grand final opponent.
The City Memorial-based team will play Mortlake Blue in the division one decider after eliminating reigning premier Warrnambool Gold on Saturday, February 24.
It won all three rinks on its way to a 68-47 shot preliminary final victory at Dennington.
Bryan Sheehan's rink won 23-11, Matthew Solly's rink recorded a 26-20 victory and Vince Moloney's rink celebrated a 19-16 triumph.
City Red lawn bowler Julie Dosser said Mortlake Blue, playing in its first top-grade decider, would embrace the challenge of playing her side on its home deck.
WDPA grand final venues are picked prior to each season on a rotation basis.
"We played them last week (in the second semi-final) at Port Fairy and they played so well, exceptionally well," she said.
"Even though we're at home (in the grand final) and it can be a little bit of an advantage, Mortlake have played a lot of bowls on our greens as well and they've got some really good players in their team.
"I expect it will be a pretty close game."
City Memorial is the only venue in the competition which has a roof.
"We all play pretty well at home, we're pretty protected (under the dome) up there," Dosser said.
"I still think Mortlake will take it to us."
Dosser said City Red knew Warrnambool Gold - one of its long-term rivals - would be a challenge in the penultimate match.
"I was pretty nervous playing Warrnambool because you always have tough matches with them and here at Dennington as well the green can be a little bit tricky," she said.
"I started off pretty ordinary but sort of came good about the sixth end. But well done to all of our team, they played really, really well and in the end it was just a great win."
City Memorial is also chasing success in the midweek pennant competition with City Diamonds to play Timboon Maroon in the top-grade grand final on Tuesday, February 27.
"We just hope City can bring a couple of medals home," Dosser said.
