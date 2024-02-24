Emergency services attend single-car crash, female transported to hospital

A female aged in her 30s has been transported to hospital after a single-car crash.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Swan Marsh-Irrewillipe Road, about 20 kilometres south-west of Colac, about 10.30am on February 24, 2024.
A Colac police highway patrol unit spokesman said a female aged in her 30s was transported to a Geelong hospital with a potentially broken arm.
He said the Holden Commodore sedan had crashed into a tree.
He said Ambulance Victoria and the Country Fire Authority also attended.
