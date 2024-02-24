The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Concerns raised over removal of 12 mature gum trees at city plaza

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 24 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 12 mature gum trees recently removed from private land near the BP service station in Warrnambool's east.
The 12 mature gum trees recently removed from private land near the BP service station in Warrnambool's east.

Concerns have been raised over the removal of 12 mature gum trees at Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.