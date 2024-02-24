Concerns raised over removal of 12 mature gum trees at city plaza

Concerns have been raised over the removal of 12 mature gum trees at Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza.
The trees, located on private land near the BP service station in Warrnambool's east, were gone on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
The Standard contacted centre management on February 23 and was provided the following response by the owner:
"The trees were located on private land and will be replaced with low-level landscaping. Council had been consulted and had provided approval prior to the trees being removed."
But Biodiversity Innovations Australia owner Lisette Mill said centre management told her it was a head office decision to remove the trees to make way for more car parks.
She said she also contacted the owner and trust but was yet to receive a response.
Mrs Mill said the earliest image of the trees on Google Maps was in 2003.
"For them to be casting a shadow then means they were probably three, four, five years old (in 2003)," she said.
"When I went past on Wednesday I had a young person in my car who grew up not far from there, who was appalled that it was decided those trees needed to come out, for what reason? We still don't have a reason."
Mrs Mill said the trees provided important urban shade.
"If you're travelling through Warrnambool and you're looking for somewhere to stop, if you have pets or livestock you're carting, where can you park that is quite close to where you want to eat, where you have that height of shade?" she said.
"What we're left with is a piece of car park that has no shade amenity over hard concrete surfaces that get very hot.
"The only corner of that car park that had any deep shade is now gone."
There are also concerns for the city's wildlife with several recent sightings of koalas in the area.
"For a koala, those trees would be a stepping stone to somewhere else," Mrs Mill said.
She said the trees also provided food, shade and protection from traffic, people and dogs.
"Where do they go now?"
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman confirmed the council was consulted about the proposed removal.
"Because the trees were planted and on private land, they were exempt from requiring a permit for their removal under Clause 52.17 of the Warrnambool Planning Scheme (consistent with all planning schemes across Victoria)," he said.
The council has a goal to reach 30 per cent vegetation canopy cover by 2040 as part of its Public Tree Planting and Management Policy, which the spokesman said applied to public land in Warrnambool's urban area.
"While council has an annual tree planting program, increasing the vegetation canopy across the municipality requires a broad community effort and involves initiatives such as Gardens for Wildlife and the efforts of groups including Warrnambool and District branch of the Australian Plants Society, Friends of Swan Reserve, MAD for the Merri, Friends of Platypus Park, Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network and the Warrnambool Community Garden," he said.
Across the south-west there have been growing concerns about developers chopping mature trees, including two river red gums that were controversially removed by a developer in Clarke Street, Koroit, in October 2023.
A disoriented koala was later found beside the stumps of the trees.
Gateway Plaza was sold to an unknown buyer in early 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.