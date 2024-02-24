Fun run part of training block for first full marathon

A nurse who runs each day and is training for her first marathon has won the Noorat to Terang fun run and walk for the third time.
Camperdown's Elle Price produced her fastest time in the event to win the 42nd edition on Friday, February 23.
Warrnambool's Ben Wallis - one of the region's most prolific runners - won the men's section.
Price, who works at Warrnambool Base Hospital in the emergency and ICU departments, completed the 5.92-kilometre course in 23 minutes and 13 seconds.
"It's three years in a row. There was a little bit of rain but it was better than last year, last year was hot," she said.
Price, 27, completed the Port Fairy half-marathon earlier this month and is training for a full marathon in Ballarat on April 28.
She runs every day using Mount Leura, "the caravan park hill" and an 8km circuit around Camperdown as training.
"I do enjoy the half-marathons the best," she said.
"(I enjoy) the mental challenge just to continue on and you don't have to go as fast, you can go that bit slower over a really long distance and enjoy it a bit more, whereas 5.92 kilometres you have to run pretty quick."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.