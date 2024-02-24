Residents welcome first home buyer to annual street party after auction

Nearby residents of a central Warrnambool property that sold under the hammer to a first home buyer have already welcomed him to their annual Christmas street party.
The 28-year-old Warrnambool accountant purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 5 Vianney Court at auction on February 24, 2024.
He said he was nervous in the lead up but happy and excited by the result.
The first home buyer said the house caught his eye due to its central location and "nice, quiet street".
Nearby residents lined up to meet their new neighbour following the auction which saw four bidders fight for the home.
There was an opening bid of $570,00 with offers rising in $10,000, $5000 and then $1000 increments before selling for $670,000.
A nearby resident said it was a lovely neighbourhood and welcomed the accountant to their annual Christmas party at the end of the street.
Another said it was tradition for newcomers to bring a "couple of slabs" to the court.
Ray White Warrnambool director and auctioneer Fergus Torpy said the property was built by Bryan and Petersen Homes about six years ago and was still "very modern".
He said the property was tucked behind the St John of God Hospital and located conveniently near schools, Aquazone swimming pool and the Botanic Gardens.
Mr Torpy said the four bidders were all local buyers.
"We had a couple of first home buyers on it too. It's a good result," he said.
Mr Torpy said March was expected to be busy with between 10 and 15 auctions locked in for the month.
He said the market was still going strong, aided by interest rates stabilising in February.
Mr Torpy said there were an average of three bidders at recent auctions which was "quite good" and Ray White was seeing about 120 to 150 interested buyers each week.
"Pre-COVID19 we were seeing about 40 even though the market was good back then," Mr Torpy said.
