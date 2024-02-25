The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Electricity sparks memories for Flora on her 100th birthday

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 25 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Flora Pearson celebrated her 100th birthday at the City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Flora Pearson celebrated her 100th birthday at the City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool's Flora Pearson has experienced a lot in her 100 years but one thing that stands out above the rest is the introduction of electricity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.