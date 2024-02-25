Electricity sparks memories for Flora on her 100th birthday

Warrnambool's Flora Pearson has experienced a lot in her 100 years but one thing that stands out above the rest is the introduction of electricity.
Born in 1924 Ms Pearson lived through the Great Depression and Second World War and remembers the blackout regulations that were imposed from September 1939.
Her passion for dancing was a highlight of her youth as she spent time travelling regionally to different dance events.
But it was the introduction of electricity that stood out as one of her fondest memories as she no longer needed candles to light up her home.
In her later years Ms Pearson has enjoyed playing cards and bingo with friends at Mercy Place Warrnambool where she lives and attends bingo sessions twice a week.
She adores her six children, describing them as the greatest accomplishment in her life and giving her the gift of 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
The city's newest centenarian celebrated the milestone at the City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, February 25, 2024.
Daughter Jenny Wallace said growing up there was always a sponge cake or jam roly-polys on the table, made by her mother who still to this day "lives on chocolate and sweets."
"I think she has defied the doctors with the amount of salt and sweets she eats," she said.
"She's always had a sweet tooth."
