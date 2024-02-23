Tragedy led Painters and Dockers singer to help East Timorese people

Paulie Stewart's brother was killed in East Timor on the same day Gil Santos lost his dad, and on Friday their quest to help the country brought them to Warrnambool.
The pair spoke at a Water for East Timor fundraiser to connect water to another remote village.
Stewart is best known as the singer of 1980s band Painters and Dockers but it was the family tragedy when he was 15 that shaped his life.
"My brother (Tony) was one of the journalists who was killed up there in 1975 at Balibo," he said.
Stewart said Santos had lost his father the same day in East Timor. "My dad just disappeared during the war...to this day we don't know his whereabouts," Santos said.
Years later in the 1980s Stewart and Santos met, and since then they have been playing music together as the Dili Allstars.
"I often say to people I lost that brother, but this guy is the brother that I gained. We've done hundreds of shows together around the world," Stewart said.
"When Tony was killed up there, I thought I'd never ever talk about it again. But here we are coming up to 50 years later and I talk about him every day.
"It had a sort of profound effect on me and led me into punk rock bands where I could get up and scream like a mad thing on stage."
He recalled the days of taking to the stage in Warrnambool at the iconic Lady Bay.
"I can remember playing here with the Painters and Dockers one night and waking up in a paddock about five kilometres out of town. I don't even know how I got there," he said
"It was that kind of place."
Years late when Stewart was in hospital in need of a new liver, by chance he got a visit from an East Timor nun.
"They'd virtually given me the last rights," he said. But the nun said she would get him a new liver by praying, so long as he promised to help the women and children of Timor. The next day a liver match was found.
Stewart has now been back to East TImor 28 times.
Former first lady of East Timor, Kirsty Sword Gusmao also spoke at the Warrnambool event and said there had been progress in the country but there was still a tremendous need, including clean water and sanitation.
"Eighty per cent public and private infrastructure had been destroyed in the violence in 1999 so it was very much a case of the country building from ground zero," she said.
The mum of three calls Timor Leste her adopted home and is a goodwill ambassador for education in the country.
Only about one in four people has access to a clean water supply, and in rural areas they have to travel long distances to get access to water. "It's obviously really fundamental to health and hygiene," she said.
