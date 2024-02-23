Ex-student Browny helps raise more than $1m for Emmanuel College

Warrnambool's Emmanuel College raised more than $1m for its new Edmund Rice Centre thanks to AFL legend Jonathan Brown and other notable alumni from the school.
On Friday February 23 the Rice Rally became a hub of activities with radio shows, local food trucks and headlined with a basketball match between current students and an all-star team made from teachers and alumni.
The day's activities were part of a fundraising campaign for a new $16m year nine student building that is under construction on the western side of the school's Botanic Road campus. It is part of a plan to close the school's Canterbury Road campus and have all students on the one site.
Brown, a former student, said the centre, was an excellent opportunity to give year nine students a place to learn.
"It's just one of the things happening with the development of the school," he said.
"Being consolidated into one campus... is pretty amazing for uniting students."
Former host of Channel 10's The Project and alumni Georgi Coghlan said it was great to see the school "flourishing and thriving".
"It's quite emotional coming back and realising that these were the formative years that started to frame the sort of human that I am," she said.
"I think it's a wonderful move by the school that they have their own secure section of the school where they can really find out who they are during a tough time in adolescence."
Despite the tough talk from Brown, the students triumphed with a nine-point victory over the all-star team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.