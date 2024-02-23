The Standard
Ex-student Browny helps raise more than $1m for Emmanuel College

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
Updated February 23 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 4:49pm
Jonathan Brown with Gorgi Coghlan at Emmanuel College's Rice Rally. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Jonathan Brown with Gorgi Coghlan at Emmanuel College's Rice Rally. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Warrnambool's Emmanuel College raised more than $1m for its new Edmund Rice Centre thanks to AFL legend Jonathan Brown and other notable alumni from the school.

Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

