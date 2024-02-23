The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man who called victim 800 times in two weeks, climbed over her fence jailed

JG
By Jessica Greenan
February 23 2024 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who called victim 800 times in two weeks, climbed over her fence jailed
Man who called victim 800 times in two weeks, climbed over her fence jailed

A Warrnambool man with a long criminal history who called his victim nearly 100 times in six hours and climbed into her backyard has been jailed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.