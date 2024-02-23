Man who called victim 800 times in two weeks, climbed over her fence jailed

A Warrnambool man with a long criminal history who called his victim nearly 100 times in six hours and climbed into her backyard has been jailed.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, February 23. He has 21 pages of prior offending.
The court heard the man sent eight texts to the victim including six voice messages and a photograph of the victim's back fence, taken from a laneway at the back of her address, between 3.51pm and 3.55pm on December 27, 2023.
There was an intervention order in place at the time.
In one of the voice recordings, the man asked the victim whether she was going out or seeing someone.
Then on the 28th at about 1am, the man entered the backyard of the victim by climbing over her back fence before yelling at the victim. She called police as she was fearful.
While the police were speaking to the victim at her address, the man called the victim and she answered. Both heard the voice of the offender.
The victim disclosed multiple contraventions of the order over several days. She stated the man entered her backyard and turned the power off on one occasion.
On December 28 at 10.40am police attended the victim's address. The victim presented her phone to police which depicted the man called her 92 times between 3.01am and 9.57am.
CCRs obtained showed over 800 calls made by the man to the victim between December 15 - 28. The man was arrested.
Lawyer Kieran Burke said his client was on prescribed anti-psychotics and had ADHD.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie sentenced the offender to four months' jail with 57 days pre-sentence detention and an adjourned undertaking for 15 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.