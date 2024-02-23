The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigating another suspicious fire after ute goes up in flames

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 23 2024 - 11:55am, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating another suspicious fire after ute goes up in flames
Police investigating another suspicious fire after ute goes up in flames

Police detectives are investigating a suspicious fire after a ute was set alight about 15km north-west of Portland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.