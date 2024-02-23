Police investigating another suspicious fire after ute goes up in flames

Police detectives are investigating a suspicious fire after a ute was set alight about 15km north-west of Portland.
A Portland police spokesman said it was not yet known how the ute was set on fire at Gorae Road in Gorae about 7.30am on Friday, February 23, 2024.
He said the car was destroyed.
The spokesman said Portland police detectives were attended the scene.
"The investigation is still in its early stages but the fire is being treated as suspicious," he said.
A CFA spokesperson said the incident involved a car fire spreading in bushland.
"CFA responded to an incident at Gorae at around 7.03am," the spokesperson said.
"Five units responded from Gorae West, Heathmere and Heywood.
"The incident was deemed under control at 7.31am and was declared safe at 8.02am."
It comes after a number of suspicious fires reported across the region in recent weeks, although it is not alleged they are all linked.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.