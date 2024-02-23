Share houses only option for many south-west residents as rent rises bite

A decade ago $200 to $210 would cover the cost of a one or two-bedroom property in Warrnambool.
Now the average cost of a room in a sharehouse is $209 and there's three people vying for every one room available.
Online share accommodation site Flatmates spokeswoman Claudia Conley said the website was proving popular in the south-west.
"Warrnambool is currently sitting at a ratio of three people looking for every room available, with an average room rent of $209 per week, while in Port Fairy and Hamilton, there are four people looking and no rooms available in these areas on Flatmates.com.au," Ms Conley said.
She said some homeowners were renting out a room for additional income.
"For homeowners in the south-west who have endured rate rises over the past year, renting out a spare room to one of these seekers could be a great mortgage offset," Ms Conley said.
She said despite high demand for rooms in Warrnambool, there were more people looking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Conley said the high cost of living and rising cost of rent meant an increased number of people were sharing homes.
She said the site had recorded an 18.8 per cent increase in new listings since this time last year, but even with that boost, demand for rooms was still dramatically outpacing supply.
Ms Conley said the increased interest in share housing, represented by a record-breaking 212,000 active members on the platform in January, was partly fuelled by normal domestic and overseas migration trends in the summer months.
"The university semester is about to start, many members are looking to move for new jobs, most leases are renewed at this time of year and migration is high as people flock to Australia for that quintessential Aussie summer experience," she said.
But she said the record-breaking activity on the platform was also underpinned by the high cost of living and rental crisis pushing more people towards share accommodation.
Per Capita executive director Emma Dawson said more people were having to live in a share house to bring rental costs down at the same time as more homeowners were having to rent a spare room.
Vacancy rates have been extremely low, pushing rents higher. Ms Dawson said this was forcing more people into share-housing or staying in these arrangements for longer, particularly young couples who were simultaneously struggling to buy.
At the same time, mortgage holders had been hit with several interest rate rises and many were hoping to recoup those costs by renting out a room.
"The two things are leading to a spike in multiple occupant dwellings," she said.
She said this was partly unwinding the trend to smaller household formations during the pandemic when space became a priority.
"And then, as immigration has returned, and that rental vacancy crunch has really hit, we're seeing more people having to share houses in order to bring their rental costs down, and also more homeowners having to rent out a spare room in order to make their mortgage payments."
