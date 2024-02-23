The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Share houses only option for many south-west residents as rent rises bite

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The average cost of a room in a share house in Warrnambool is $209 a week.
The average cost of a room in a share house in Warrnambool is $209 a week.

A decade ago $200 to $210 would cover the cost of a one or two-bedroom property in Warrnambool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.