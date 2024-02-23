Punishment not the solution for people with addiction issues: WRAD CEO

A punitive approach to people with addiction issues is unhelpful, according to WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell.
He backed calls for a harm reduction approach, rather than a punitive stand on the eve of International Family Drug Support Day on Saturday, February 24.
He said he supported a push from Family Drug Support (FDS) for more recognition of the voice of families.
Founder and CEO of FDS, Tony Trimingham OAM, who started the organisation after the death of his son Damien 25 years ago, said it was now abundantly clear that the national drug policy debate was missing a critically important voice - families.
"When a family member is badly impacted by substance use, it can break you," Mr Trimingham said.
"It can break relationships. It can break families.
"Broken families weaken communities and are often hard to see, because we're all very good at hiding the issue.
"It appears everyone has a say on our current drug policies, including politicians, police, religious leaders and media commentators, yet families are too often left out of these discussions, despite being the people, along with the people using drugs, most affected by the current policies."
Mr Trimingham said in FDS's recent Voices to be Heard Survey of more than 600 family members affected by someone else's drug and alcohol use, families were unambiguous about their deep dissatisfaction with the status quo regarding drug policy.
"This was especially the case with the zealousness of government to pursue the punitive responses rather than those of compassion, which are far more effective in reducing harm and exacerbating problems for families."
The survey found families supported:
WRAD Health has been facilitating groups for families for several years and recognises the impact and distress families face and some of the barriers to treatment for them including feelings of anger, guilt, shame and stigma, Mr Powell said.
"Hopefully days such as IFDS bring a spotlight to their experiences and further breakdown those barriers," Mr Powell said.
WRAD Health continues to support and advocate for focused interventions for families and significant others of someone using substances.
Mr Powell's comments come after he vowed to continue to push for The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility for the city.
Lawyer Ian Pugh also joined the calls, saying drug crimes in the region were on the rise.
