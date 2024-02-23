The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Punishment not the solution for people with addiction issues: WRAD CEO

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 23 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRAD Health CEO Mark Powell backs calls for harm reduction approach to people battling addiction issues.
WRAD Health CEO Mark Powell backs calls for harm reduction approach to people battling addiction issues.

A punitive approach to people with addiction issues is unhelpful, according to WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.