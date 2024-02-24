End of an era but what's next?

Southern Stay purchased the sizeable building with the intent of turning it into the organisation's headquarters. It is operating out of three Warrnambool offices, which is far from ideal. But since it decided to buy the site, building costs have exploded and it has now deferred the multi-million redevelopment plans. It is hoping to lease out the building while it re-assesses its options. It's a prudent decision but how long could such a large, prominent CBD site sit vacant? Apart from being used as a vaccination centre and polling booth at times, the nearby former Sam's Warehouse building has long been vacant. Our CBD needs big sites like those occupied and thriving.

