Seaside Port Fairy home on large block expected to fetch more than $4.4m

A Port Fairy property with stunning 180-degree panoramic views over the iconic East Beach has come on the market for the first time in more than 60 years.
The 2000m2 block with two titles includes a four-bedroom house with two bathrooms and a kitchen overlooking a dining area which enjoys views to the rear garden and the Belfast Lough.
Robertson's Real Estate sales manager Di MacKirdy said the agency had called for expressions of interest in the range of $4.4m to $4.8 million for the property at 204 Griffiths Street.
"It's not often that a property which offers so much and been in the one family for more than 60 years comes on the market," Ms MacKirdy told The Standard.
"I think the home is located in one of the best positions along the iconic East Beach, taking in magnificent views of the entire bay from the lighthouse to Warrnambool and beyond.
"The property stretches from the ocean front to Griffiths Street also enjoys direct beach access. The existing house is suitable to enjoy straight away or is right to renovate or redevelop or they can take advantage of the vast 2000m2 block to redesign a new seaside residence."
Ms MacKirdy said a pre-sale campaign had seen a high level of interest and numerous inspections prior to listing the property.
"It's only been on the market for a few days and we've already fielded numerous inquiries and had inspections," she said.
"The opportunities are endless for this property. It's no surprise there's already been such keen interest as it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to enjoy views that will take your breath away. We've had interest from far and wide in the short time it's been on the market."
Expressions of interest close on April 8.
