New resident who punched man during citizen's arrest in Kmart jailed

A man who fractured a victim's nose after he was stopped from stealing at Kmart just seven days after moving to Warrnambool will likely be jailed.
Travis Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty to two charges at the Warrnambool Magistrate Court on Friday, February 23.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Paul Harris told the court the man attended Kmart in Warrnambool on January 17 this year.
A victim observed Hutchinson in the rear of the store, where he took a black backpack from the shelf and selected various items. The man attended the camping section of the store and placed the items into the black backpack.
He proceeded to the technology section where he was observed carrying a box and repeated the same behaviour by concealing himself behind a shelf and putting the box in his backpack.
The victim alerted the staff. Hutchinson started to leave the store, was stopped by the victim and was asked to show the bag. Hutchinson was abusive towards the victim and attempted to leave. The victim requested staff call security, performed a citizens arrest, security attended and told him to empty the bag.
Four items were removed from the bag.
As the victim released the offender, he was punched four to five times to the face causing his nose to bleed and swell up. The victim wrestled the man to the ground. Police arrived and he was arrested. Items takeb included a sling bag, bluetooth speaker, an Everlast Mapleton bag and a hand vacuum.
Hutchinson was taken to hospital, scans were completed and he was transferred to Warrnambool Police Station.
The victim received a nasal bone fracture, a blood nose and had a deviated nasal septum.
Lawyer Desmond Maruziva said his client had just moved to Warrnambool. He said his client had a range of mental health diagnoses, was "very sorry" and "not proud of what he did".
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said based on personal circumstances, upbringing, prior history and the seriousness of the offending the man would be sentenced to five months' jail with 36 days of pre-sentence detention.
