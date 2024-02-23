State minister needs to review closure of Tasty Plate, says MP

The handling of the closure of Warrnambool's Tasty Plate has been slammed by Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur
In parliament this week, Mrs McArthur said there were questions which needed to be answered about the demise of the catering and training operation, which affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants.
Tasty Plate had a popular cafe in Fairy Street and it had contracts to run the cafes at Warrnambool's library and South West Tafe.
"It was irresponsible of the management to announce this closure just a few hours before doors were to be opened for the new year," Mrs McArthur said.
"This top-down decision has absolutely shocked and devastated Tasty Plate's employees, their families and the community.
"There is no doubt the handling of this matter could have been better."
Mrs McArthur called on the Minister for Disability Lizzie Blandthorn to review the decision to close the operation.
"I have heard many doubts about Brophy's claim of the lack of participants from families whose children were told they were unsuitable for the program despite its entire purpose being to help those in that situation," she said.
"A newspaper report quotes one potential employee with long experience in hospitality and customer-facing business saying: 'They told me they had too many staff members and then told me they really only take school leavers.'
"Unsurprisingly and with commendable understatement he said of recent news: 'I was a bit annoyed when I heard they're closing because they don't have enough participants'."
Brophy Family and Youth Services has rejected an offer of a pro-bono review of Tasty Plate.
Brophy board chair Rob Wallis confirmed the organisation had declined the request.
"Brophy does not accept Dan Tehan MP and Roma Britnell MP's unsolicited proposal for an external audit," Mr Wallis said.
"Our financials are externally audited by a well-respected local firm and those audits have shown the organisation to be operating sustainably.
"The board also acknowledges this has been a difficult time for former participants and staff of Tasty Plate and supports the CEO's apology for the process."
