Star Lion to turn back on free agency, retain vice-captaincy

Brisbane Lions star Hugh McCluggage appears likely to shun the lure of free agency and ink a new long-term deal with the club.
The South Warrnambool export, who grew up in Allansford, has declared his intentions in a year where he will be among the hottest targets for rival clubs.
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel, who has played 155 games and starred in the 2023 AFL Grand Final loss to Collingwood, said he was loving the Queensland lifestyle and was excited by the club's future.
"I've really enjoyed my time here ... It's a great place to live," McCluggage told 7NEWS.
"We've built a really good club, off field and on field.
"As a footy club you can't really be in a better position than that..myself and the club are both comfortable with the position that we're in.
"It's up to my manager now to continue talks with the club.
"I couldn't be happier at the minute..I'm sure my manager and the club will work though it in due time."
The classy winger, a Morrish Medal winner in 2016, was also this week announced as the re-appointed vice-captain of the club alongside Josh Dunkley.
The Lions this week named a nine-man leadership group headed by captains Harris Andrews and reigning Brownlow winner Lachie Neale, with McCluggage to work closely alongside Dunkley in the re-structured role.
General manager football Danny Daly said the club was delighted to have a strong and stable leadership group.
"We are extremely happy for Harris, Lachie, Hugh and Josh to be our leaders for the season ahead and they all thoroughly deserve the privilege," he said.
"To be the leaders of the Brisbane Lions is a huge honour and to be voted by your peers makes it even more special for these four guys."
