Former south-west police officer jailed for grooming two teen girls

A former police officer has been jailed for 120 days and placed on the sex registry for eight years over child abuse offences.
Hamilton's Damion Tiller, 47, used the social media application Snapchat to contact two girls aged 14 and 15 in early 2023.
The messages contained questions about school and other things but soon turned predatory.
Tiller sent dozens of selfies of himself without a shirt on and of his waist and hip bones with his pants slightly pulled down, nearly revealing his genitals.
In messages Tiller said "I'm horny", "Would you like to see something private?" and "LOL xx".
One victim believed the man was trying to obtain intimate images of her.
When a victim told Tiller to stop, stating his messages were disgusting and "not OK to say to a 15-year-old", he apologised.
He said he felt ashamed, was "so sorry" and would block himself.
Tiller pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to charges of grooming a child under 16.
The court heard police raided his Hamilton home on May 5, 2023, he was arrested and subsequently charged with the offences.
Tiller was jailed on February 23, 2024, for 120 days.
The man is a former police officer.
In an impact statement the mother of one victim said the man's crimes had affected her socially, maternally and financially.
"If you can not trust police officers, what is left in law and order?" she wrote.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said the offending would likely have a long-term effect on the girls as they pursued education and adulthood.
"There will be times when they will have to deal with potentially triggering events where they will have to re-visit this offending," he said.
The magistrate said he received character references in favour of Tiller, including one written by Hamilton Speedway Drivers' president on behalf of the committee and its members.
He also fined the man $750 and placed him on an 18-month community correction order, which will start at the completion of the jail sentence.
Tiller immediately filed notice to appeal the sentence and was released on appeal bail.
He is expected to face an appeal hearing in April.
