Students encouraged to explore options at city's free career expo

More than 700 students are expected to attend a careers expo in Warrnambool next week.
The 2024 Warrnambool District Careers Expo, organised by the Neil Porter Legacy and Warrnambool and District Teaachers Assocation, will give students from Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite shires the chance to talk to representatives from more than 50 businesses and organisations.
Neil Porter Legacy spokesman Matt Porter said there would be a strong contingent of agricultural businesses attending, as well as representation across financial services, the motor industry, the building and construction industry, health care, utilities (including Wannon Water and Powercor) and the Australian Defence Force.
Mr Porter encouraged people to attend the free event.
"The support from businesses and schools has been amazing," Mr Porter said.
"Not only have we got a wide range of industries represented for students to learn about and consider as future careers, but we've got businesses who are genuinely interested in helping students make informed career-based decisions and to launch their future careers."
The event will be held at the Wannon Function Centre at the showgrounds on Tuesday, March 5.
The event will be open to students from 10am to 1.30pm and students, parents and members of the public from 5pm to 7pm.
