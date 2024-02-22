Terrorised: Police seek information on man using dirt bike on popular walking track

People using the Russells Creek walking track or Brierly Recreation Reserve have contacted police saying they feel terrorised by a man on a dirt bike.
There have been reports a male has been travelling along the walking track and in the reserve at all hours of the night and day.
One person took their concerns to Facebook, urging people to contact Triple Zero or Warrnambool police if they saw the man on the dirt bike using the walking track.
"He nearly hit school children the other day," the person wrote.
A man who lives near Brierly reserve, who asked not to be named, said he regularly saw someone driving a dirt bike in the area at night with no lights.
"There is at least one person regularly riding through the cricket reserve late at night - no lights," the concerned resident said.
"Occasionally (they are) with a passenger. They can be heard travelling at speed both through the reserve and down the Russells Creek path.
"They have at times stopped in the reserve beside our house after coming from the Russells Creek path, checked phone messages then turned around and headed back down the path or straight back down Taits Road."
A Warrnambool police spokesman said there had been several reports made on the issue.
"Patrols are being conducted and we're making inquiries into the identity of offenders," the spokesman said.
The reports come after a man was bitten by a dog while using the Russells Creek walking track in November last year.
A 69-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was approached by three dogs and bitten by one.
Anyone with information on the dirt bike user is urged to call Triple Zero, Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
