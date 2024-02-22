'Growing exponentially': Business idea takes off after pitch

Since taking out the south-west's very own version of Shark Tank last year, Sherri Symons' business idea has thrived and she is already thinking about upgrading equipment to meet demand.
The Ellerslie wool classer won the Ideas Place Pitch Night in July last year with her idea to use low-grade wool as an organic fertiliser earning her $10,000 in seed funding.
Another five emerging entrepreneurs will have five minutes to pitch their innovative business idea to a panel of judges on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Port Fairy with a total pool of up to $23,000 in seed funding available.
Ms Symons said since her win her business had gone from strength to strength. "It's absolutely thriving - it's growing exponentially," she said.
"My product would not be launched without The Ideas Place and the pitch night."
Ms Symons said it was very difficult for a product-based business to begin in the current economic climate but people had been so welcoming and were keen to give something new a try.
"I'm already looking at having to upgrade equipment because of how much I'm moving on, all over Australia," she said.
"At the moment I'm getting ready for the Melbourne Flower and Garden Show where I really hope that I can educate people on my product and open people's eyes to something that is different."
While Ms Symons won't be able to attend the pitch night due to the Melbourne Flower and Garden Show being on the same day, she strongly encouraged anyone nurturing the spark of a new business idea, or even those who just want to be among the first to hear about innovative ideas from south-west start-ups, to head along.
"It was amazing to have so many people watching us and listening to us, and reaching out later on," she said.
"The people that reached out after the event were incredible and people are still reaching out and coming up at markets to me and having a chat about it.
"It's very much that networking and building up of friendships between businesses.
"Your business might be at the complete opposite end of the scale to another business but their insights can still really help.
"Being a part of the program and the pitch night was the best decision I have ever had."
The Ideas Place Pitch Night will run from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Port Fairy Bowls Club.
Tickets are $10, which includes light catering. Under 16s are free. Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/the-ideas-place-pitch-night
The Ideas Place is a program to help south-west entrepreneurs and start-ups bring their innovative ideas to market.
