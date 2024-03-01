Triple twin trouble at three-year-old kindergarten in Koroit

Three is the magic number at Koroit Kindergarten with the three-year-old class having three sets of twins.
Melinda Addinsall, in more than a 30-year career as a kindergarten teacher, said she had never seen three sets of twins in the same centre let alone in one class.
"We've all been like, 'wow, three sets'," she said.
"It's certainly a bit out of the ordinary."
The twins all started earlier this year.
The twins account for six of the 30 children in the class.
"It's certainly less parent names for us as teachers and educators to be remembering," Mrs Addinsall said.
Mrs Addinsall said the twins had settled in well to the kinder and made friends with others in their class.
"You could see the other children looking from one to the other and going 'hold on'," she said.
"It is a big concept for that age group to take on."
Willow and Archer Clarke and Conrad and Nora Huf, are fraternal twins while Wynter and Zaya Huf are identical.
Kindergarten staff said while Wynter and Zaya had tried to swap with their twin, they hadn't been fooled.
"They are getting to that age where they're more aware of humour and tricks," Mrs Addinsall said.
Koroit Kindergarten isn't the only educator with multiple twins in a class.
Merrivale Primary School had four sets of twins in their five/six class and Woolsthorpe Primary school had triplets start earlier this year.
